Yobe Gov Escapes Death As B’Haram Members Attack Convoy

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on Saturday evening, narrowly escaped death when suspected Boko Haram fighters ambushed his security convoy, killing one policeman and injuring six others, along the Jakana-Mainok expressway in Borno State.

The security team, it was learned, was on the convoy that escorted the governor to Maiduguri for the 24th Convocation ceremony of the University of Maiduguri, where Vice-President Kashim Shettima was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree.

However, unknown to the terrorists, after the event, the security team returned to Yobe, but without the Governor, who stayed behind in Maiduguri preparatory for another trip to Abuja for an official engagement.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman for the governor, Mamman Mohammed, said Governor Buni’s security details ran into the ambush.

“They fired some shots, but the security escorting the governor’s official vehicles back to Damaturu exchanged fire with them, but three policemen sustained injuries,” he disclosed.

He added that the security operatives could repel the attack and that those injured were responding to treatment.

However, a security source from the convoy confirmed that while the suspected Boko Haram terrorists targeted the Governor, they also had their eyes on some of the military and police sophisticated weapons and ammunition in the security convoy.

The source said, “The terrorists’ target and eyes were on the MRAP and the gun truck that the troops leading the convoy are equipped with. Because their arms and ammunition have been heavily depleted recently and they need new stock with the latest versions, that’s why they attacked the MRAP gun truck and another vehicle conveying the Police and DSS, which were targeted.

“As expected, our ever-prepared troops responded with heavy fire, forcing the terrorists to retreat. Unfortunately, one Police officer paid the supreme price, even as two soldiers, including a driver, three policemen, and a DSS personnel, were injured,” he disclosed further.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the casualty figure suffered by the terrorists, though unconfirmed as of press time, was heavy.

After the attack, it was gathered that the security operatives returned safely to Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, while the wounded personnel and the driver were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, “but some of the wounded are in critical condition,” the source added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.