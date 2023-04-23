Connect with us

Army Kills 35 Terrorists, Destroys 12 Camps In Sambisa Forest

Published

Troops of the 21-Armored Brigade, Bama, of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) and 199 Special Forces Battalion in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have killed 35 Boko Haram terrorists in the ongoing clearance operation in Sambisa Forest.

The troops headed by Brig. Gen. Victor Unachukwu a.k.a Emperor, made the unprecedented incursions into the Boko Haram hideouts in its determined efforts to completely eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists hibernating along the fringes of the Sambisa forest.

According to intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security analyst in the Lake Chad region which was made available to press, the clearance Operation which began from Awulari on April 17, progressed further into other identified insurgents’ camps around Garno and Alafa.

He said that the troops further stormed and cleared Izzah and Farisu on April 19, where the troops ferociously engaged dozens of the resisting terrorists in a heavy gunbattle.

The troops overpowered the terrorists after about 30 minutes of gunbattle, killing 18 of them and recovered several motorcycles, AK 47 rifles and an Anti AirCraft gun.

According to him, one member of the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF), unfortunately paid the supreme price during the encounter.

The troops further moved to Farisu where they eliminated an additional 8 terrorists. In Alafa, three terrorists were killed, including one Commander, simply identified as “Salafi” was killed, while two motorcycles were recovered.

On April 20, In Ukuba, the ground troops made contact with another set of the insurgents, killing seven. While others escaped with bullet wounds. The troops recovered one truck and two 122 artillery guns.

The gallant troops moved further to clear Garin Glucose where they nutrialised additional two terrorists while other terrorists hastily withdrew and avoided making contact with the approaching troops.

At the end of the three days special Operations, the troops successfully cleared terrorists hideouts in Garno, Alafa, Alafa D, Garin Doctor, Njumia, Izzah, Farisu, Somalia, Ukuba, Garin Glucose, Garin Ba’aba, Bula Abu Amir, communities in Bama Local Government Area in Borno state.

In the course of the operation, some women that were held captive by the insurgents were rescued.

