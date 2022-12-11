Centre For Promotion of Shari’a Rejects Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a has rejected Muslim-Muslim ticket of any political party, calling on Nigerians to be committed to the core values of the leading faiths in Nigeria, Leadership reports.

Speaking at a consultative meeting of Stakeholders of the Muslim Constituency in Northern Nigeria, the national coordinator, Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a, Aminu Inuwa Muhammad, said they are committed to the Islamic ideals of justice and fairness adding that Nigerians should reject the temptation of voting along religious line.

“It is also imperative to task all presidential candidates to commit themselves to meeting the aspirations of Nigerians by guaranteeing peace and security of the country, thereby ensuring prosperity and unity of the citizens.

“The Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a is committed to the Islamic ideals of justice and fairness to all. Hence it implores all Nigerians to reaffirm their commitment to the core values of the leading faiths in Nigeria and reject all attempts to discriminate against any presidential ticket based on religious identity.

“Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, despite skepticism of a section of the international community, Nigeria has remained consistent in peaceful transfer of power especially in 2007 and 2015.

“Nigerians have demonstrated their resilience and commitment in democracy. There have been serious threats to Nigeria’s corporate existence since the first military coup, the civil war and recent secessionists’ activities. Despite catastrophic predictions of a foreign-based organisation, the Nigerian State has survived.

“Like all previous transitions, the politicians have overheated the polity in preparation for 2023 elections. The Centre for the Promotion of Shari’a therefore decided to host a consultative meeting to dispassionately address these issues that are critical to the survival and peaceful co-existence of the country, and particularly as they affect the destiny of Islam and Muslims in Nigeria,” Muhammad said.

