Court Orders INEC to Resume Voter Registration

PIC.12. PERMANENT VOTERS CARDS YET TO BE COLLECTED AT INEC OFFICE IN KARO, ABUJA ON WEDNESDAY (7/1/15). 6785/7/1/2015/JAU/CH/NAN

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately resume the Continuous Voters Registration until 90 days before the 2023 general elections, Punch reports.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in the judgment, also directed INEC to ensure that eligible Nigerians were not deprived the opportunity to have their voter card for the forthcoming poll.

Justice Ekwo held that it was the constitutional responsibility of the electoral umpire to make adequate provision for the exercise in accordance with the Nigerian laws.

“The case of the plaintiffs succeeds on merit,” the judge declared.

Recall that Anajat Salmat and three others had sued INEC as sole defendant in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1343/2022.

In the originating summons filed before the court, the plaintiffs argued that INEC cannot stop the CVR contrary to the stipulated provisions of the constitution.

They urged the court to order the electoral umpire to resume the exercise in accordance with the law of the country.

