‘Dark Forces After Me’, DSS DG Speaks on Wife’s Row With Kano Politician

The Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, says there are dark forces out there to assassinate his character and that of his family over his uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues.

Bichi specifically said those forces behind the plot, have engaged Civil Society Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations not to only sustain the attacks but to stage further rallies, road-shows and press conferences and use the occasions to discredit him.

Recall that there was a mild drama on Sunday at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) when Aisha Bichi, wife of the DSS boss reportedly prevented Abba Yusuf, the state gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), from boarding a flight.

Trouble had started after the motorcade of Yusuf allegedly delayed Mrs Bichi’s convoy from gaining access into the VIP lounge, prompted her security details to step into the situation to clear the path, which in the process led to an altercation between the security details and aides of the gubernatorial candidate. But reacting to the incident through the spokesman of the service, Peter Afunanya via a statement Tuesday morning, the spy chief disclosed that his service has uncovered plans by some politicians and “disgruntled elements” within and outside the government to sponsor smear campaigns against him and his key officials. According to him, no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties, adding that it would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gang to undermine the service and its highly dedicated leadership and management.

The statement read, “The Department of State Services (DSS) has uncovered plans by some politicians and disgruntled elements within and outside the government to sponsor smear campaigns against the DGSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi CFR, fwc and his key officials over the Service’s uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues.

“Those behind the plot have engaged Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organisations to not only sustain but stage further rallies, road-shows and press conferences and use the occasions to discredit Bichi.

“Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DG, his family and select officials of the Service.

“The Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action. Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties.

“However, it would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gang to undermine the Service and its highly dedicated Leadership and Management. The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG.

“It restates its unalloyed support to the President on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.”