DesignYourDestiny | The Power of Believing in Yourself – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Whatever the mind can believe it can achieve it – Napoleon Hill

Please permit me to begin this article with an experience I had while studying Taxation Law at New York Law School as a graduate student. I literally had a hard time understanding the concepts of taxation because it was radically and fundamentally different from the usual law I was exposed to. To make matters worse, I didn’t like numbers because I wasn’t passionate about the major. I merely enrolled into the programme to please my beloved late dad who likes the major because of the money he believed will come to the family upon graduation based on the research and information he got from his friends, who were in the profession.

Because I loved my late dad with passion, I always tried to please him. I keyed into the programme. During my first semester, I took a perquisite class Income Tax as required, and I was required to get a B to enroll into the main programme. Guess what, I couldn’t get the required score. I planned to drop from the programme for a course I have interest in, but the Dean of the Faculty advised me to take another professor which I did, and to the glory of God I made it.

As soon as I settled for the main programme, reality dawned on me. I experienced the shock of my life when I couldn’t understand the complex nature of the course. I remembered one semester while I was preparing for the final examination I was confused as to what’s expected from me. I decided to check Facebook to relieve tension and I saw a post saying, you can never know what you don’t know. I say, yes, this is me. I can’t deal with taxation. I scrolled down again, I saw another post which said, “your desire for success should always outweigh your fear for failure”. I said, yes, this is so true. I will go with this positive statement and that became my best semester ever because I was awarded a $3,000 scholarship which earned me the friendship of the Registrar of the law school.

Fast forward into the programme, while I was having a conversation with the Registrar, he encouraged me with this statement, “Henry, never you lose hope because when you lose hope you have lost everything”. Why is this story important? In life, it is always important to believe in oneself. It’s easy to cast doubts and fear in the journey of life. If you are determined to succeed in life, it’s imperative that one must eliminate fear and doubts and replace them with faith, hope, positive affirmations and confidence. What we fail to understand is that for people to believe in you, you must believe in yourself. You must believe in yourself, and the first step in believing in yourself is overcoming fear.

Fear makes us lose hope, and once you lose hope either in yourself or life generally, it will be difficult for you to succeed. Why am I saying this? Success and failure starts from the mind. As a mindset coach, I strongly believe that given every equal opportunity everyone is a potential achiever, because we don’t have dull, but undeveloped brains.

When we talk of belief, a lot of factors come to mind. Do you know that whatever you believe is what will come to you? If you believe in yourself, people will believe in you, if you show fear, people will find it difficult to work with you.

Depending on your religion, if you believe in the power of your creator, you’ll get what you want. If you believe in a false ‘god’, you will get the temporary result. If you desire to be a Governor, President, author, pilot, lawyer, Television anchor, judge etc., you can have your dream come through if you believe in yourself and work on it. Nothing is received on a platter of gold. By the time you do the needful, luck and the universe will align with you.

You may be wondering how this works? I will share with you a practical example of how the power of believing works with the mind. There was a story of a medical doctor whose mother was sick. The doctor gave his mother a pill to take, the mother told the son he wants an injection, the son said, the pill will do the work, but his mother refused and said, she normally sees people come to his clinic and he gives them injections and they get better. The son said, he has been practicing medicine for a decade and he understands what patients need because every case is different.

After much persuasion, the mother took the pill but her health didn’t get any better. At long last, the son secretly filled the injection syringe, and injected his mother. In less than 24hours time, the woman began to feel better. That goes to say that everything we do in life starts from the mind. It’s because the old woman believed in the injection as opposed to the pill, that’s why her health improved.

The same principle is applicable in life, and in anything one wishes to do, provided it is positive. Believe in it and own it. Refuse to believe in the noise outside. Don’t allow anyone to rent space in your head, telling you it’s not possible.

Furthermore, the power of belief is the key that unlocks your ability to consciously create your reality. I am a big fan of belief. My belief factor fuels my energy. If I want to meet anyone or get any position, I activate my belief factor and trust me, it has not failed me. I say this because if the position is for me, or if the person is meant to be my friend, I strongly believe the water we shall drink will not flow pass us. That’s how the belief factor works.

It is instructive to note that you can only manifest what you believe is possible. If you can’t see it in your mind’s eye, how do you expect to live it? You must visualize what you believe in your mind by saying, I’m smart, I’ll succeed, I won’t fail. I’m strong. I can do it. I’m worthy of love, etc. According to Henry Ford, “whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right.”

In conclusion, the ability to achieve your highest aspirations and taste depends on two things: belief and action. While belief is the foundation which shapes our thoughts, action determines the roadmaps that will lead us to the final outcome.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

