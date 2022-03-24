DIG Assures Policemen of Increased Salary, Warns Against Strike

The Supervising Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Southwest Zone, Johnson Kokumo, has said the order of the President, Muhammadu Buhari , on salary increment for policemen remains in force, Punch reports.

Kokumo, while addressing policemen at the Lagos State Police Command’s headquarters in Ikeja on Wednesday, said efforts to ensure the implementation of the new salary scheme was at an advanced stage.

He advised policemen to be unrelenting in their service to the nation, adding that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had been working tirelessly to ensure the improvement of their welfare.

Kokumo said, “I am here to bring good messages from the IGP, who in his wisdom deemed it fit to send me in my capacity as the DIG supervising the South West to come and talk to you. The talk this time around is a family talk; it will not take the usual form of lectures strictly carried out in total conformity with official rules and regulations.

“The message of the IGP is that we should eschew all forms of unethical practices, and respect the rights of citizens. Our salaries and emoluments are being paid from taxpayers’ purse. If we serve them professionally, they will stand by us. I am stating the clear directives of the IGP that we should all make up our minds to serve the people of Nigeria to the best of our abilities.

“I also want to inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari has caused an increase in our salaries and emoluments, and the actualisation is undergoing due process. It is not something that will be almost immediate; it will require processing and inter-ministerial efforts.

“The increment in salary has been ordered by the President; it remains in force. No other person can refuse that order and implementation process is ongoing. I want to assure you that in a short while, you will have your salaries with the increment ordered by the President.

“Added to that is the fact that tax relief has equally been granted. Of course, tax relief is intended to still increase the total package you go home with at the end of the month. It is intended to better your lots; it is something you go home with. You have served, you are still serving, and you have put in a number of years, a little patience, will lead us to the promised land.”

“Do not be deceived by any group of disgruntled elements, it is a common knowledge that police do not embark on strike action. We are here to tell you that your continuous service to the Nigeria police force is still desired.”

