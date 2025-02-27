Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

IGP Deploys Tactical Squad For Search And Rescue Of Afenifere Youth Leader

Published

Abuja—The Nigeria Police Force has deployed its Tactical Squad for the search and rescue of Afenifere Youth Leader, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, who was kidnapped on February 17, 2025, while en route to Abuja.

Police operatives also stormed a kidnapper’s hideout in a notorious forest located in Taraba State and arrested 20 suspects while several arms, ammunition and logistics belonging to the gang were recovered.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi, who addressed newsmen, said: “In Taraba State, Police operatives acting on credible intelligence, successfully stormed a criminal hideout in the Wamunchi dry season rice farms on February 26, 2025.

“The operation resulted in the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of live ammunition, the arrest of 20 male suspects, and the recovery of one motorcycle, three dane guns, and a bow and arrow.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for further investigation and the suspects are currently being profiled.

“Meanwhile, in Oyo State, following a report of a kidnapping incident at Agede Village, Moniya, Ibadan on February 25 2025, a coordinated response by the tactical teams of the Oyo State Police Command, and local security outfits, resulted in the safe rescue of three abductees.

“Those rescued are Olori Hakimat Sadia, 50 yrs, Olori Rakyat 45 yrs, and Monsuru Ganiyu 20 yrs, who were all abducted from the palace of Baale Tajudeen Inaolaji on February 24 2025, by 10 armed men, and the arrest of one of the abductors.

“The IGP commends the bravery and swift action of these gallant officers who have demonstrated their commitment as police officers to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

“In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of the FID -Intelligence Response Team, IRT, tactical team to prioritise the safe rescue of Prince Ojajuni, the Afenifere Youth Leader, who was kidnapped on February 17 2025, while en route to Abuja.

“The NPF is fully committed to the safe return of Prince Ojajuni and is deploying all necessary resources and expertise to achieve this objective.

“However, the Police urge members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in social media speculation or sharing unverified information regarding the ongoing rescue efforts.

“Such activities can inadvertently jeopardize the operation and potentially endanger the safety of the victim”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Third-Party Insurance: Feb 1 Commencement Of Enforcement Sacrosanct — Police

The Nigeria Police Force said the Feb. 1 commencement of enforcement of the mandatory Third-Party Insurance for vehicle owners nationwide is sacrosanct. The Force...

February 1, 2025

News

Police Arrest 20 Illegal Revenue Collectors On Highway

The Nigeria Police Force have arrested 20 persons involved in illegal revenue collection on the highway. Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who...

August 28, 2024

Columns

With brand new tractors, security, Taraba set to feed the country – By Emmanuel Bello

Taraba state has no business with food insecurity. In fact, the state should be feeding itself and the rest of the country. This has...

April 24, 2024

News

World Record: Gov Kefas hails winner, task parents on reading culture

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has congratulated the winner of the just concluded Readathon contest, Asogha Wunuji. Wunuji, a Taraba state citizen, read...

April 22, 2024

Copyright ©