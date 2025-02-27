IGP Deploys Tactical Squad For Search And Rescue Of Afenifere Youth Leader

Abuja—The Nigeria Police Force has deployed its Tactical Squad for the search and rescue of Afenifere Youth Leader, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, who was kidnapped on February 17, 2025, while en route to Abuja.

Police operatives also stormed a kidnapper’s hideout in a notorious forest located in Taraba State and arrested 20 suspects while several arms, ammunition and logistics belonging to the gang were recovered.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi, who addressed newsmen, said: “In Taraba State, Police operatives acting on credible intelligence, successfully stormed a criminal hideout in the Wamunchi dry season rice farms on February 26, 2025.

“The operation resulted in the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of live ammunition, the arrest of 20 male suspects, and the recovery of one motorcycle, three dane guns, and a bow and arrow.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for further investigation and the suspects are currently being profiled.

“Meanwhile, in Oyo State, following a report of a kidnapping incident at Agede Village, Moniya, Ibadan on February 25 2025, a coordinated response by the tactical teams of the Oyo State Police Command, and local security outfits, resulted in the safe rescue of three abductees.

“Those rescued are Olori Hakimat Sadia, 50 yrs, Olori Rakyat 45 yrs, and Monsuru Ganiyu 20 yrs, who were all abducted from the palace of Baale Tajudeen Inaolaji on February 24 2025, by 10 armed men, and the arrest of one of the abductors.

“The IGP commends the bravery and swift action of these gallant officers who have demonstrated their commitment as police officers to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

“In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of the FID -Intelligence Response Team, IRT, tactical team to prioritise the safe rescue of Prince Ojajuni, the Afenifere Youth Leader, who was kidnapped on February 17 2025, while en route to Abuja.

“The NPF is fully committed to the safe return of Prince Ojajuni and is deploying all necessary resources and expertise to achieve this objective.

“However, the Police urge members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in social media speculation or sharing unverified information regarding the ongoing rescue efforts.

“Such activities can inadvertently jeopardize the operation and potentially endanger the safety of the victim”.

____

