Don’t Panic Seeing Mass Movement of Soldiers, Army Tells FCT Residents

Published

The Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC) has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to panic seeing mass movement of soldiers, Leadership reports.

A statement by the acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations NAWC, Captain Hamisu Sa’ad Abdullahi, said the movement was due to a seven-day training exercise from August 27 to September 2 in Giri area of Gwagwalada Area Council.

The statement added that the exercise was designed to test the troop’s leadership skills, physical fitness, team work, military operations other than war, among other military drills.

It noted further that the exercise would also provide a platform to ascertain troops’ preparedness towards supporting all the Nigerian Army’s engagements.

It partly reads, “Consequently, communities living around Gwagwalada, Giri, Tugan Maji, Ana-Gada, Gudumba, Tagilogo and Makalma in Abuja are enjoined not to panic on seeing mass movement of military personnel, vehicles and equipment in the general area from 27 August – 2 September 2022.

“Residents in the general areas mentioned are therefore enjoined to go about their normal daily routine activities and report any breach of security to the nearest authority.

“Furthermore, members of the communities are advised to stay away from the exercise area during the entire period of the FTX.”

