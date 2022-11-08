UK Updates Security Alert, Says Citizens Can Now Travel to Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has updated its security alert to its citizens in Nigeria especially as it concerns the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Daily Trust reports.

The UK had two weeks ago announced that terrorists may attack the FCT soon, advising its citizen to only make essential travels to the capital city of Nigeria.

However, in its latest update on its website on Monday evening, the country said: “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain, and further details about the continued threat from terrorism in this region has been added.

“The FCDO advice against travelling to other areas of Nigeria remains in place.”

The FCDO, in the latest update, advised against all travel to Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The FCDO also maintained its advice against all but essential travel to Bauchi State, Kano State, Jigawa State, Niger State, Sokoto State, Kogi State, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia State, non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States, Plateau State and Taraba State.

“Before you travel, check the ‘Entry requirements’ section for Nigeria’s current entry restrictions and requirements. These may change with little warning. Monitor this advice for the latest updates and stay in contact with your travel provider.

“If you plan to pass through another country to return to the UK, check the travel advice for the country you’re transiting,” it added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.