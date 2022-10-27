Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jabi Lake Mall Shuts Down Over Abuja Terror Threat

Published

Jabi Lake Mall, one of the popular shopping outlets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has shut down, Daily Trust reports.

The development comes amid the tension of a possible terrorist attack in Nigeria’s capital.

At least, five foreign missions issued a warning notice to their citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Nigeria’s capital over possible attack.

In a statement, the management of the mall apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

“To all our valued shoppers, Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon. Thank you.”

Security operatives have stepped up surveillance in FCT and environs to forestall attacks.

Suspects have also been arrested in operations meant to prevent bloodshed in Nigeria’s capital.

Security forces have been working hard to avert severe attacks on Abuja and its environs by terrorists loyal to the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

On Tuesday, American soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

During the raid on the Trademore Estate, movement was fully restricted as security operatives swooped on the suspects.

A source disclosed how terrorists and their collaborators who have been mapping and strategising on how to launch multiple attacks to attract global attention were arrested in Abuja and neighbouring communities.

The source, a security official, said the terrorists were receiving “guidance” from their superiors living within and outside Nigeria on how to perfect “the massive onslaught on the symbol of authority” to prove that they were still strong and could attack anywhere.

It was learnt that their influx into Abuja was sequel to massive aerial reconnaissance and ground operations by Nigerian troops in the far northern Borno bordering Chad, Niger and Cameroon and the Alagarno and Sambosa forests in North East, as well as bombardments in forested areas in parts of Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states all in North West that led to the destruction of many cells and bonkers of the terrorists.

Two weeks ago, two high-profile terrorists were located at the Tipper garage, along the Kubwa Express Road by Jahi District and security operatives put them on their radar.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Occupants Trapped as 2-storey Building Collapses in Abuja

There was pandemonium in Kubwa village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) when a two-storey building collapsed in the area, trapping unspecified number of...

August 26, 2022

News

Don’t Panic Seeing Mass Movement of Soldiers, Army Tells FCT Residents

The Nigerian Army Women Corps (NAWC) has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to panic seeing mass movement of soldiers, Leadership...

August 26, 2022

Columns

Bandits Take Over Abuja While DSS, Police Go After Protesters – By Fredrick Nwabufo

Nothing puts greater timbre on the parlous state of security in the country than the denudation of the virtual hedges and moats around the...

September 12, 2020

News

Naira Marley Concert: Court Unseals Jabi Lake Mall

The FCT Mobile Court, Tuesday morning ordered the unsealing of Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, which was locked on June 14 after the management contravened...

June 23, 2020

Copyright ©