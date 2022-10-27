Jabi Lake Mall Shuts Down Over Abuja Terror Threat

Jabi Lake Mall, one of the popular shopping outlets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has shut down, Daily Trust reports.

The development comes amid the tension of a possible terrorist attack in Nigeria’s capital.

At least, five foreign missions issued a warning notice to their citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Nigeria’s capital over possible attack.

In a statement, the management of the mall apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

“To all our valued shoppers, Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon. Thank you.”

Security operatives have stepped up surveillance in FCT and environs to forestall attacks.

Suspects have also been arrested in operations meant to prevent bloodshed in Nigeria’s capital.

Security forces have been working hard to avert severe attacks on Abuja and its environs by terrorists loyal to the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

On Tuesday, American soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

During the raid on the Trademore Estate, movement was fully restricted as security operatives swooped on the suspects.

A source disclosed how terrorists and their collaborators who have been mapping and strategising on how to launch multiple attacks to attract global attention were arrested in Abuja and neighbouring communities.

The source, a security official, said the terrorists were receiving “guidance” from their superiors living within and outside Nigeria on how to perfect “the massive onslaught on the symbol of authority” to prove that they were still strong and could attack anywhere.

It was learnt that their influx into Abuja was sequel to massive aerial reconnaissance and ground operations by Nigerian troops in the far northern Borno bordering Chad, Niger and Cameroon and the Alagarno and Sambosa forests in North East, as well as bombardments in forested areas in parts of Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states all in North West that led to the destruction of many cells and bonkers of the terrorists.

Two weeks ago, two high-profile terrorists were located at the Tipper garage, along the Kubwa Express Road by Jahi District and security operatives put them on their radar.

____

