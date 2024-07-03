EFCC Warns Of Planned Protest Against Commission

The EFCC said a group has been actively campaigning on social media, recruiting impressionable young Nigerians against the Commission.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alerted the general public on what it described as a plan by a shadowy group to instigate a protest against the Commission.

The Commission in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said the group has been actively campaigning on social media, recruiting impressionable young Nigerians, including students to take up “arms” against the EFCC in the last couple of days.

It said that the insidious campaign is being promoted as resistance to the operational activities of the Commission especially in respect of the enforcement of the laws dealing with cybercrimes.

“The Commission, while not averse to protests by citizens, is alarmed by emerging evidence that suggest a grand design by corrupt elements under investigation or prosecution by the Commission to exploit the so-called protest to orchestrate a national uprising that may threaten the peace and security of our dear nation.

“That future is imperilled if Nigeria degenerates further in global reckoning as a den of fraudsters,” it added.