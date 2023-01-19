Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

FG Presents Certificates of Registration to CONUA, NAMDA

Published

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has presented certificates of registration to the Congress Of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association Of Medical And Dental Academics (NAMDA), two breakaway labour unions from the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU).

Speaking at the official presentation of certificates to the two unions in Abuja, the labour minister warned the unions against incessant industrial action and urged them to embrace dialogue whenever they have a misunderstanding with their employers.

Ngige maintained that the Federal Government will continue to enforce the “no work, no pay” policy on any union that embarks on industrial action.

The presentation of these certificates of registration to the leaders of CONUA and NAMDA by the labour minister signified the birth of two labour unions in Nigeria’s academic system.

The two unions came into the limelight in October 2022 in the heat of an eight-month strike by ASUU.

The minister urged the new unions to operate within the provisions of the labour laws.

In their respective comments, the unions appealed to the government to pay their withheld salaries, saying their members were not on strike with ASUU last year.

The Nigerian university system has suffered serious setbacks in recent times, owing to incessant industrial actions by academic and non-academic staff, a development that has severally disrupted the academic calendar.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Why I Won’t Campaign For Any Presidential Candidate – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says he will not campaign for any of the 18 presidential candidates ahead of the February...

January 6, 2023

News

Presidential Panel Reviewing Workers’ Salaries, Says Ngige

The Federal Government has said it will soon announce salary increments for civil servants and public officials due to the steady increase in the...

December 28, 2022

News

Lokoja Varsity ASUU Requests Ngige, Adamu’s Sacking

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Federal University of Technology, Lokoja chapter, has called for the removal of both the Minister of Labour,...

November 29, 2022

News

FG Begins Payment of 8-Month Salary Backlog to Breakaway ASUU Faction

The Federal Government has commenced payment of the 8-month salary backlog to some lecturers who are members of Congress of University Academics (CONUA), the...

November 7, 2022

Copyright ©