Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

FG Grants Pay Increase to Civil Servants, Awaits Buhari’s Approval

Published

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has revealed that the Federal Government has approved a pay raise for civil servants in the country.

Ngige made this known on Wednesday night when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

The minister said the salary increment became important in view of the current economic reality of the country, however adding that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is yet to approve the percentage used for the increment.

This is as he noted that the pay rise was already included in the 2023 budget and would take effect from January 1, 2023.

“The Federal Government is looking at giving people in the public service a pay raise to take care of the increased cost of living.

“In the Presidential Committee on Salaries, we have done something for the civil servants for those who are on Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure and some corporations, MDAs that are on that CONPSS. CONPSS is the salary scale for civil servants.

“We put a percentage for the President to approve, we have approved it at our own committee level. We said it should take effect from January 1, 2023.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

JUST IN: We’ve Arrested NLC’s Protest Threat – FG

Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has assured the threat of protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the Central Bank of...

2 days ago

News

FG Presents Certificates of Registration to CONUA, NAMDA

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has presented certificates of registration to the Congress Of University Academics (CONUA) and the National Association...

January 19, 2023

News

Why I Won’t Campaign For Any Presidential Candidate – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says he will not campaign for any of the 18 presidential candidates ahead of the February...

January 6, 2023

News

Presidential Panel Reviewing Workers’ Salaries, Says Ngige

The Federal Government has said it will soon announce salary increments for civil servants and public officials due to the steady increase in the...

December 28, 2022

Copyright ©