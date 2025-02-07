FG To NLC: Tinubu Committed To Industrial Peace

ABUJA — THE Federal Government has assured the organised labour especially, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, that President Bola Tinubu was committed to industrial peace in the country.

The government also appealed to all stakeholders in the labour sector to avoid all unnecessary issues that would lead to industrial disputes, and assured that the Federal Government would always find timely solutions to labour problems.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, stated this, yesterday, when he visited the President of NLC, Mr. Joe Ajaero at the Labour headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement by Patience Onuobia, Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, the minister commended the NLC President on the maturity he displayed by stepping back from their planned protest on telecom hike.

The statement reads: “The Minister has re-assured the organised labour of the commitment of President Tinubu to industrial peace and harmony.

“Dingyadi said this when he paid a friendly visit to the President of the NLC, Ajaero at the National Secretariat of the NLC in Abuja.

“The visit was geared towards sustaining the good working relationship between the organised labour and the Federal Government under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“Dingyadi stated that his visit was for peace, and that he has nursed the idea of it since his assumption of office in November last year, as he considered the office of the NLC President as a major stakeholder in the affairs of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Tinubu administration to a robust relationship between labour and employers, both in the public and private sectors, and commended the NLC for stepping back from their planned protest this week.

The President of NLC, Ajaero, appreciated the visit by the minister, emphasising that it displayed his readiness and commitment to perform effectively, the functions he was appointed for.

Ajaero said: “For a long time now, we are lacking in people who have the commitment of Nigeria at their heart, but you have shown today that you are ready to work. From the spirit you have displayed today, I know that we are going to achieve a lot.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.