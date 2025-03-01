Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fire Razes Another Sokoto Market As Ramadan Begins

Published

SOKOTO: Sokoto State witnessed another fire outbreak at the state’s popular Kara Market which houses grains and other things.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Saturday, engulfed the entire market, reducing several grain stores and shops to ashes.

Though the cause of the fire incident has yet to be determined, members of the state fire service department are currently busy bringing it under control.

At the time of writing this report, occupants of shops and houses close to the market were busy moving out their belongings for fear of the spreading inferno.

Efforts to speak to the market’s general manager failed as he was seen trying to ensure that people did not take advantage of the situation to loot.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Sokoto Extends Ramadan Feeding Programme To More Communities

The Sokoto State Government has announced plans to enhance its annual Ramadan feeding programme, ensuring that more indigent and vulnerable individuals benefit from the...

February 8, 2025

News

APC Has Failed Northerners, Muslim-Muslim Ticket Won’t Work – Shagari

A former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Mukhtar Shagari, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians and its Muslim-Muslim ticket...

December 7, 2022

News

Tambuwal Rejects NBS’ Ranking of Sokoto as ‘Poorest’ State

Nigeria’s northwest Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has rejected the National Bureau of Statistics’ ranking of Sokoto as the poorest state despite being...

January 16, 2022

News

People Died in Sokoto But Buhari Went to Lagos for a Book Launch – Bafarawa

Former Governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has expressed disappointment over President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to visit and condole with the people of...

December 12, 2021

Copyright ©