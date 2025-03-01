Fire Razes Another Sokoto Market As Ramadan Begins

SOKOTO: Sokoto State witnessed another fire outbreak at the state’s popular Kara Market which houses grains and other things.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Saturday, engulfed the entire market, reducing several grain stores and shops to ashes.

Though the cause of the fire incident has yet to be determined, members of the state fire service department are currently busy bringing it under control.

At the time of writing this report, occupants of shops and houses close to the market were busy moving out their belongings for fear of the spreading inferno.

Efforts to speak to the market’s general manager failed as he was seen trying to ensure that people did not take advantage of the situation to loot.

