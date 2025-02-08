Connect with us

Sokoto Extends Ramadan Feeding Programme To More Communities

Published

The Sokoto State Government has announced plans to enhance its annual Ramadan feeding programme, ensuring that more indigent and vulnerable individuals benefit from the initiative.

This was revealed on Friday by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, during the inauguration of the remodelled Ruggar Wauru Jumu’at Mosque in Sokoto.

Aliyu assured the public that the government is making early preparations for the 2025 Ramadan fast, with a focus on improving the quality of food served at feeding centres.

“Additionally, my administration is set to expand the programme to new areas, ensuring that communities without feeding centres can now benefit from the initiative.

“We are working ahead of the forthcoming Ramadan fast to improve the quality of food served at our feeding centres. We are also determined to expand these centres to reach more of the needy, the vulnerable, and the less privileged in our society,” the governor stated.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s efforts in promoting Islamic affairs, which include the renovation and construction of mosques and Islamiyya schools across the state.

Among the completed Jumu’at mosques are, Sheikh Musa Lukuwa, Tahsinul Qur’an, Runjin Sambo, Sheikh Gumi Sultan Maccido Emir Yahaya Road, Mosques in Yabo and Gwadabawa respectfully.

He said several other mosques, including those in Kebbe, Illela, Shagari, and Kware, are undergoing renovation as part of the state’s commitment to ensuring comfortable places of worship for its citizens.

“All these efforts are in line with our campaign promises to promote Islamic affairs in the state.

“To maintain the 90 Jumu’at mosques in Sokoto metropolis, the state government has allocated a monthly imprest of N300,000 to N500,000. Additionally, a monthly allowance has been introduced for Imams, Deputy Imams, and Muazzins in recognition of their contributions to Islamic propagation,” he added.

Aliyu also spoke on the recently reactivated Hisbah Board, which is tasked with fighting social vices and promoting moral discipline in the state.

He assured all that Hisbah operates independently, without government interference, and pledged continued support to its activities.

The event featured speeches from the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Mai Hulla, representatives of the Sultan of Sokoto, and the Emir of Argungu, Ismaila Muhammad Mera, all of whom commended the governor’s transformative agenda.

