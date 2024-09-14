Flood: FG Warns Of Impending Disaster In Two States

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, on Friday warned of potential river flooding on the Niger and Benue rivers.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the minister said that a large volume of water is flowing through these rivers towards the Niger Delta region.

He called for vigilance in all aspects and proactive measures to address any future flooding events in the southern part of the country.

“This flood disaster that affected the Maiduguri and Jere areas of Borno State was largely due to the overflow of water from the Alau Dam, located about 10 kilometres from Maiduguri city centre, caused by the massive inflow from the Ngadda River, a major tributary of the River Yedzaram,” he said.

“The Minister of State, Bello Goronyo and I have visited Maiduguri with the Head of Agencies and Parastatals in my Ministry to express solidarity with the Governor, Borno State, and to assess the extent of devastation caused by the flood.

“As we mourn the losses in Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, and other states affected by flooding, the attention of Nigerians is hereby drawn to the potential river flooding of the Rivers Niger and Benue, as well as some of their tributaries.

“The daily flow on these rivers indicates a significant increase in water levels, nearing red alert. This warning signifies that a large volume of water is moving through our rivers towards the delta region.”

He emphasised the need for continued vigilance and improved preparedness to address potential flooding in the southern part of the country.

The minister stated, “We will also recall that the Presidential Committee on the Development of a Strategic Plan for Preventing Flood Disasters in Nigeria, which was established with the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation as the Chair of its Steering Committee, has submitted its report.

“This report recommended 10 strategic areas to address the menace of annual flooding in Nigeria, alongside relevant interventions that consider required activities before, during, and after flooding periods.

“These include responsible agencies, expected outcomes, timelines, and indicative costs. Mr President, as part of the recommendations, has graciously approved the sum of ₦108 billion for all 36 states to tackle perennial flooding in the country.

“As we strive to recover from this tragedy, I urge all governments at the sub-national level and stakeholders to heed the flood early warning information from the Ministry and take proactive measures to prevent future flooding, as well as to activate response measures to alleviate the suffering of citizens affected by floods.”

