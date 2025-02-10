Food Security: Yobe Officials Visit World Largest Fertiliser Plant In Morocco

As part of measures to resuscitate the state fertiliser blending plant, the Yobe state government delegation to Morocco led by the Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali has visited the World’s largest fertilizer company, OCP/Jorf Lasfar fertilizer complex in Morocco.

The SSG accompanied by the commissioners of Agriculture Hon. Mustapha Goniri, Higher Education Prof. Bello Kawuwa, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hon. Ibrahim Adamu Jajere, and the Chairman of Damaturu Local government council Hon. Bukar Adamu were in Morocco as an advance team for facilitation of partnership in agriculture, education among others.

A statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media to the Governor Mamman Mohammed said the the Facility Information Officer of the complex, Amine Jamaleddine, who conducted the delegation around the facility, said “The OCP/Jorf Lasfar fertiliser complex is the biggest fertiliser company in the world with an all year round production capacity.

“lt has a production capacity of 15m tones of fertiliser annually.

“The complex has about 20,000 staff with the company producing fertiliser supplying all parts of the World,” she added.

She expressed the readiness of the company to partner with the Yobe state government to resuscitate the state-owned fertilizer factory.

The state team leader, Baba Mallam Wali, expressed satisfaction with the commitment of OCP/Jorf Lasfar fertiliser factory and the consultants, to partner with the state government in resuscitating the Yobe fertiliser company.

“The Governor Buni administration has a strong commitment to revive the factory to meet the fertiliser needs of farmers in the state, generate employment and export to improve revenue of the state.” Similarly, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Mustapha Goniri, said the revival of the fertiliser factory would boost the on-going agricultural revolution in the state by the Buni administration.

“Last year the state government launched a massive agricultural empowerment programme with 100 tractors, solar pumps, irrigation facilities, other farm Implements, fertilizer, improved seeds, herbicides and pesticides among others, and distributed to farmers free of charge.

“Again, last month, additional 40 tractors were procured by the state government to boost crop production to enhance food security and for exports to improve the revenue of the state,” Goniri said.

African Network center, the consulting firm, expressed optimism that the partnership would be beneficial to the two parties.

“The government and people of Yobe state would benefit immensely from this partnership which would ensure food sufficiency and security.

“l have seen the great commitment by His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni CON, to improve agriculture in Yobe state, and we are putting everything in the right place to make this partnership succeed, and for Yobe state government to succeed” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Buni is expected to arrive in Morocco for partnership in other areas including Education and direct investments in local government areas.

