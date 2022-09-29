I Have Accepted the Court’s Verdict on Yobe North – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has reacted to the Wednesday ruling of a Federal High Court in Yobe State, which affirmed the candidature of Bashir Sheriff Machina as the duly elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North senatorial election in 2023, saying that he would not appeal the judgement, Leadership reports.

Lawan, who currently represents Yobe North in the Senate, said in a statement which he personally signed on Thursday

that he has accepted the judgement of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election.

The Senate President said his decision to accept his political fate regarding 2023 elections was sequel to due consultations with his political associates, supporters and well-wishers.

The statement titled, “Court Judgement on Yobe North Senatorial District Candidacy” reads: “Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections.

“After due consultations with my political associates, supporters and well-wishers, I have decided not to appeal against the judgement. I accept the judgement.

“At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved committment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to serve you in my personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a life long journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah.”

