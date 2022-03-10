Fuel Scarcity: Reps Direct Marketers to Make Aviation Fuel Available

The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed local oil marketers to make Jet A1 fuel immediately available to airlines and discontinue the policy of upfront cash payment by airlines, Daily Trust reports.

It was also gathered that during the plenary, the leadership of the House was instructed to urgently intervene to resolve the challenges accounting for the scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel in the country within 24 hours.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance titled: “Urgent need to investigate the sudden scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel which has created an existential threat to airline operations and requires immediate intervention by the federal government”, sponsored by Rep. Nnolim Nnaji.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker noted that the current crisis in Eastern Europe has created so much global tension and has raised the cost of crude oil to over $125 per barrel at the international market, spiking the prices of all petroleum products.

Nnaji further noted that Nigeria imports 100% of Jet A1 (Aviation fuel) used by airlines in its flight operations and its astronomical increase can impede on airline services.

The lawmaker acknowledged that “this unprecedented increase in the prices of all petroleum products was not taken into consideration in view of the fact that about a year ago, Jet A1 was selling for N190 per litre.”

Nnaji noted that as of Tuesday, March 8, Jet A1 was selling for above N600 per litre and it is not readily available.

The lawmaker expressed concerns that the local oil marketers are demanding upfront cash payment before fuelling aircraft, adding that if urgent and immediate steps are not taken to ameliorate the challenges mentioned above, airlines and passengers will continue to suffer several consequential economic and travel crises that might lead to a total shutdown of air transport services.

