Reps Dissolve Committee Investigating Adulterated Fuel Import

The House of Representatives has dissolved the current ad-hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee investigating the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other energy security issues.

A statement by the House Spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi said the decision was taken at the committee’s inauguration penultimate Monday.

According to Akin, the ad-hoc committee had been dissolved and a new one would be constituted.

He said, “The Leadership of the House of Representatives has resolved to dissolve the current ad-hoc Joint Downstream and Midstream Committee.

“Initially tasked with investigating the importation of adulterated petroleum products, the non-availability of crude oil for domestic refineries, and other critical energy security issues, this committee will be succeeded by a newly constituted ad-hoc committee with the same mandate.”

Akin added, “To ensure the efficacy and independence of this investigation, the new committee will consist of honourable members selected for their expertise, competence, and integrity.

“The House remains committed to addressing these vital issues and ensuring thorough oversight. Further details on the new committee’s operations will be provided in due course.”

Earlier during the meeting, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, speaking on behalf of the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, expressed concern over the resurgence of fuel queues at petrol stations, the increasing cost of Premium Motor Spirit, and the unavailability of crude oil feedstock for domestic refineries.

Kalu noted that the investigation would also extend to other related issues impacting the sector, emphasizing the need for compliance with global standards in the quality of petroleum products imported into Nigeria.

He stressed that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria must ensure that all petrol imported into the country is rigorously tested in laboratories to meet standard sulfur and octane levels.

“It is unacceptable that the petrol imported into the country contains high sulfur levels, is lead, and has low octane levels. This has previously led to socio-economic losses, including damage to vehicle engines.

“One critical aspect we must address is the infrastructure for quality assurance that enables robust testing of petroleum products with full adherence to the standard practice for manual sampling,” Kalu said.

He tasked the joint committee with investigating the quality and the number of laboratories that both the NMDPRA and SON use for their tests and to provide actionable feedback.

The ad-hoc committee led by the Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Ikenga Ugochinyere, had been calling for the sack of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari, while another group of 50 lawmakers has called for his retention.

The lawmakers led by Billy Osawaru ( Edo State) said the call for the sacking of Kyari when an investigation is currently being carried out was an action that is against parliamentary culture.

