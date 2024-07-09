Gov. Fubabra’s Leadership Model Rated Highly In Transparency, Accountability

The Independent Monitors on Good Governance in Nigeria (IMGGN) has ranked Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State highly in transparency and accountability in governance.

At a press conference in Port Harcourt, the convener of the group, Okwa Dan, lauded Governor Fubara’s commitment to sustainable growth and development in Rivers State.

The group also acknowledged that the state had experienced tangible developmental strides in critical sectors such as education, health, rural development, and urban renewal under his leadership.

“Despite the avalanche of political issues that have characterized the state, the governor has remained resolute in piloting the affairs of the state,” Dan said.

“From what was gathered on the ground in Rivers State, the governor has ensured an even spread of developmental efforts across the length and breadth of the state.

“The governor of Rivers state has also displayed sound leadership acumen by spreading developmental efforts to the hinterland in Rivers state, and the people are overjoyed with the efforts at ensuring motor-able roads, primary healthcare services and other endeavours that are primed to put smiles on the faces of the people.

“The Independent Monitors on Good Governance salutes Governor Fubara’s dedication and commitment to sustainable growth and development in Rivers State.

“Under his watch, the state is slowly but steadily experiencing development in critical sectors with massive road construction, renovation of schools across the state, improved medical services in government-owned healthcare centres, and prompt payment of salaries and pensions, among a host of others.

“Governor Fubara has epitomized courage in governance and has proven that the people’s interests must always be protected in the quest for sustainable growth and development. “

Okwa Dan commended the governor’s efforts in spreading developmental efforts to the hinterland, ensuring motorable roads, primary healthcare services, and other endeavours that have put smiles on the faces of the people.

He also praised the governor’s commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability, which has led to an improvement in the state’s internally generated revenue from 12 billion to 27 billion, and prompt payment of pension arrears to pensioners.

“Governor Fubara’s leadership style is a testament that when there is a will, there will be a way, despite political crisis, he has stayed focused on governance, and the state has witnessed tangible improvements in key sectors,” he said.

The group urged well-meaning sons and daughters of Rivers State to join hands with the governor in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“We rate Governor Fubara high on providing social services to the people in fulfilment of the social contract he entered with the people upon his election as the state governor,” Okwa Dan said.