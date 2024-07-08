Gov. Fubara Swears In Commissioner, Declares Oko-Jumbo-Led Assembly Legitimate

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in Barrister Emmanuel Frank-Fubara who was screened and confirmed as a commissioner by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led assembly earlier on Monday.

The swearing ceremony was held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt at about 5 pm.

Giving his charge after the oath-taking ceremony, Governor Fubara defended his recognition of the Oko-Jumbo-led assembly, insisting that it is the lawfully recognised legislative arm.

Governor Fubara, however, expressed his disappointment with the police for not doing enough to unravel the facts about the bomb explosion in Port Harcourt some weeks ago.

He claimed that the relevant authorities were silent because the suspects in the attack were not his supporters.

“I’ve not been hearing anything and I’m wondering, after how many weeks now, the Nigeria police are still not able to come out and make a statement about the attempt by someone – who I don’t know what his name is – tried to detonate dynamite in front of Hotel Presidential,” Fubara said.

“I’m still wondering why it doesn’t happen. But if it’s maybe any other thing that has to do with us, they will say they should even charge the person for terrorism.”

The Rivers State governor recalled how his supporters were arrested and charged with terrorism for crimes they did not commit.

But Fubara said he will continue to rely on God’s grace and protection to govern the state.

He immediately assigned the new commissioner to the Ministry of Finance.

He said he had been searching for a diligent person to man the sensitive office.

According to Governor Fubara, though the new commissioner is not an accountant, he had observed him to be dutiful and diligent since they met during his campaign for the governorship election in 2023.

Earlier, the Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers gave Governor Fubara seven days to re-present the state’s budget for the year.

They gave the order in their sitting on Monday, the first in several months. Fubara had presented the budget to lawmakers loyal to him when his current Chief of Staff Edison Ehie presided as the Speaker.

While that budget was passed and signed into law, the Amaewhule-led lawmakers want a re-presentation, adding another twist to the unending crisis in the oil-rich state.

The move came in the wake of a court verdict that nullified the expulsion of Amaewhule and 24 others from the state assembly by the Rivers State High Court.