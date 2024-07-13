Gov Kefas: The political Calculator, Gladiator By Emmanuel Bello

Those who underestimate Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas political sagacity, are on their own. And they do so at their perils. Although a soldier by training, Dr Kefas has a deep understanding of intrigues and conflicts: two basic ingredients of modern politics. He is trained to decipher even the most obscure signs in the human family.

This deep skill coupled with his love for people and his vast experience in the intelligence community has transformed him today into a giant in the political field.

But he is not just an armchair scholar of politics. He was also a one-time PDP Chairman in the state: a veritable prepatory ground for dealing with power brokers. Moreover, he was a party chair at the crucial period of transition. The moment was filled with political maneuvering and serious negotiations. Dr Kefas, as party chair, had to deal with all sorts of complex issues: aggrieved members, turncoats, returnees to party, the old order, and the new breed. He was also saddled, that year, with the responsibility of ensuring his party retained the state in the face of robust opposition and the scepter of the Federal Might. He handled all with distinctions.

It is noteworthy that in all of these, he applied the skills of a salesman, a deft business deal maker, a magician sometimes, and an honest bargainer in the affairs of people. Politics is a tough terrain, and Dr Kefas is no stranger to tough and rough things.

His sojourn in many war theaters across the world has prepared him for the challenges of this kind of stuff. But it is in the practical arena of solving problems that he has excelled. In the Niger Delta, for instance, it was this wisdom that was at work as he successfully worked with partners to bring about peace between militants and government. He still gets lots of credits for the work he did in the Amnesty Program.

Today, he is dealing with the political crisis of Taraba state with the same kind of models: silently listening, assessing, weighing options, deeply considering outcomes, and carefully planning strategies to win.

Little wonder that in Taraba state, the political atmosphere has remained stable. Yesterday’s meeting with the party top hierarchy in the state was yet another demonstration of that sagacity. Dr Kefas, as a hard core party man, has been able to settle squabbles, strengthen party structures, apportion positions, and befriend the opposition. And this he does without too much noise.

He has also successfully navigated the thin line between politics and governance. He has preserved party supremacy but has also not compromised the ability to cross the aisle and make friends for progress. Not a small feat for someone some people view as not being a professional politician (whatever that even means).

Bello is the Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications to Governor Kefas