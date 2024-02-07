Connect with us

News

Free education: Kefas, Elumelu, others flag off students identification project

Published

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has flagged the Taraba State Students Identification System (TESIS). The data capturing seeks to get the accurate number of schools and pupils in the entire state.
Emmanuel Bello ,Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications in a press statement said the governor in his speech at the event emphasis that government policy on free education has come to stay.
He stressed that a major plank of the free education program is to ensure that data plays a central role. Describing the event as a significant one, he said the identification project officially flags off the free education policy.
He stressed that while every child in Taraba state is entitled to free education, parents must take responsibility for the ward by making them available. Calling on the state to key into the initiative, the governor said teachers are a corner stone of the policy. Teachers, he said, will be motivated to play a pivotal role in learning.
Dr. Kefas said the financial burden of education has been officially rolled off from parents. He enjoined all to support the efforts of government by providing necessary information on how best to improve on the model. He said the journey will be of deep benefits to parents, teachers and students.
Earlier in her comments, the commissioner of education, Dr Augustina Godwin, said the governor has matched words with actions by ensuring that the free education becomes reality. She commended the level of architectural work that went into building the new schools.
The event which took place in one of the new model schools in Jalingo, saw the coming together of top politicians in the state. A special guest, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu noted that Dr Kefas has demonstrated seriousness in the quest for free education. Other present at the star studded event had in attendance members of the National Assembly. They include Senator Haruna Manu, Senator Shuaibu Lau and Senator Jim Kuta. Others are House of Representatives members Hon ADC Jaafaru, Hon Abdullahi Louya.
A highlight of the program was a demonstration of the data capturing by the governor who registered some students along side the TESIS field team led by the Managing Director ZIP Warehousing Limited, Mrs Uchenna Eshareturi.

