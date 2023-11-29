Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Banditry: Gov Kefas, Service Chiefs Visit Troubled Spots, Condole With Communities

Published

Taraba state’s helmsman, Governor Agbu Kefas, has reemphasised the need for peaceful coexistence among the citizenry.
He stated this in a historic visit to Ussa, Takum, and Yangtu communities on Wednesday. He also condoled with those affected in the recent violent clash that claimed lives.
In a press statement signed by Hon. Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications.
The visit was primarily for condolences and the need to reiterate his stand on security.
Kefas, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, said the security of lives remains his number one priority. He said he is committed to permanent peace in the communities.  He noted that his government has zero tolerance for aggression and banditry.
Consequently, according to him, all his efforts since assuming office have been focused on making Taraba state safer. He stressed that there are no first or second-class citizens as the state belongs to all.
In his welcome remarks at the town hall meeting, the Chairman of Ussa, Ambassador Peter Shewum said the visit was one of its kind and has restored the much needed hope among his people who had felt abandoned. He stressed that the visit will now pave the way for further talks on how to achieve total peace in the area. He commended Dr. Kefas for the peace initiative.
Also speaking, the commissioner of police, CP Eribo,  said the security agencies are clearly ready to enforce peace in the area. He appealed to traditional rulers to use their position to foster security in the area.
At Yangtu, the governor visited the exact spot of the latest carnage and prayed for the soul of the departed. He condoled with bereaved families as he visited the graveside of victims. He stressed that healing starts with forgiveness and tolerance.
In his own address, the Chairman of Takum local government, Hon.John Ali, said the crisis is totally unnecessary as communities have always lived together. He bemoaned the resurgence of hostilities, noting the issues are not unsolvable.  He pledged the determination of local officials to bring lasting peace between factions.
The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by all the Service Chiefs, the Chief of Staff, Dr Jeji Williams, Commissioners, House of Assembly members, and other top government officials

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Yangtu: Gov. Kefas Flays Attacks, Swiftly Dispatches Deputy, Security Heads To Scene

Governor Agbu Kefas has received with utmost shock the horrific attacks on Yangtu by suspected gun men that reportedly claimed many lives. It is...

4 days ago

Columns

With Council Polls Wins, Gov Kefas Consolidates Power – By Emmanuel Bello

The freshly concluded local council polls in Taraba state where the PDP cleared all the Local Government Areas, did more than just reveal the...

November 19, 2023

Columns

Why Kefas Visited All The Military Service Chiefs – By Emmanuel Bello

In an unprecedented move by any one in his position, Gov. Agbu Kefas has actually visited all the military service chiefs in Abuja. At...

October 20, 2023

News

Insecurity: Gov Kefas Takes Case To Defence Hq, Solicits Support

It was a homecoming of sorts on Wednesday when Governor Agbu Kefas paid a courtesy call on the Defence Headquarters, Abuja. He was received...

October 4, 2023

Copyright ©