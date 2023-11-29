Banditry: Gov Kefas, Service Chiefs Visit Troubled Spots, Condole With Communities

Taraba state’s helmsman, Governor Agbu Kefas, has reemphasised the need for peaceful coexistence among the citizenry.

He stated this in a historic visit to Ussa, Takum, and Yangtu communities on Wednesday. He also condoled with those affected in the recent violent clash that claimed lives.

In a press statement signed by Hon. Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications.

The visit was primarily for condolences and the need to reiterate his stand on security.

Kefas, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, said the security of lives remains his number one priority. He said he is committed to permanent peace in the communities. He noted that his government has zero tolerance for aggression and banditry.

Consequently, according to him, all his efforts since assuming office have been focused on making Taraba state safer. He stressed that there are no first or second-class citizens as the state belongs to all.

In his welcome remarks at the town hall meeting, the Chairman of Ussa, Ambassador Peter Shewum said the visit was one of its kind and has restored the much needed hope among his people who had felt abandoned. He stressed that the visit will now pave the way for further talks on how to achieve total peace in the area. He commended Dr. Kefas for the peace initiative.

Also speaking, the commissioner of police, CP Eribo, said the security agencies are clearly ready to enforce peace in the area. He appealed to traditional rulers to use their position to foster security in the area.

At Yangtu, the governor visited the exact spot of the latest carnage and prayed for the soul of the departed. He condoled with bereaved families as he visited the graveside of victims. He stressed that healing starts with forgiveness and tolerance.

In his own address, the Chairman of Takum local government, Hon.John Ali, said the crisis is totally unnecessary as communities have always lived together. He bemoaned the resurgence of hostilities, noting the issues are not unsolvable. He pledged the determination of local officials to bring lasting peace between factions.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied on the visit by all the Service Chiefs, the Chief of Staff, Dr Jeji Williams, Commissioners, House of Assembly members, and other top government officials