Gov Mutfwang Sacks Five Commissioners

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, yesterday carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle whereby five commissioners were sacked and consequently replaced accordingly.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government, Architect Samuel Jatau, mentioned Commissioner for Budget and Planning Chrysanthus Dawam, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Jamila Tukur, Youths and Sports Noel Nkup, Commissioner for Science and Technology Obed Goselle, and Commerce and Industries Sule Haruna as sacked cabinet members.

The statement further disclosed that the five affected commissioners were replaced with former first female deputy speaker in the state assembly, Joy Ramnap; Sunday Alex; and Syvanus Dongtoe. Cornelius Doeyok and Nicolas Bamnong as nominees.

The Governor, therefore, extended his warm greetings to the sacked commissioners for serving the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.

