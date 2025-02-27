Connect with us

Two Personnel Die As Police Arrest Four In Failed Kidnap Attempt

Published

Jos— Two Police officers, who were on special duty in Jos, Plateau State have lost their lives during the exchange of gunfire with suspected kidnappers.

Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attempted kidnap incident which happened in the Little Rayfield area of the Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the development said: “Four suspected kidnappers were arrested in the recent foiled kidnapping incident that took place along Little Rayfield Road, Jos.

However, two of our officers attached to the Force Investigation Department, Abuja, IRT, who were on special duty in Jos lost their lives during the exchange of gunfire with the suspected kidnappers. The case is under investigation. Further development will be communicated to you in due course.”

In another development, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Emmanuel Adesina has issued cheques worth over N20million to families of some deceased Police personnel with a charge on them to spend the money judiciously.

Adesina, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Aliko Dankolo, presented the cheques to the families of Police officers who lost their lives in the course of active service.

