Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gun-battle at Imo’s INEC Office: Two Policemen, Three Gunmen Shot Dead

Published

Gunmen on Monday attacked the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri and set part of the office complex and some vehicles in the compound ablaze.

According to NAN , the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

It was further learnt that three of the suspected gunmen were gunned down by the police operatives on duty, while two others were arrested.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma, who visited the scene, expressed concern over the attack, saying that it was “politically motivated”.

“INEC does not need this distraction at this point and stage of our elections. INEC should be supported by all and sundry. But contrary to that, we see people creating distractions here and there by attacking innocent people.
“Why INEC?”

He commended the police for resisting the assailants.

According to him, “this is a demonstration of the preparedness by the police for the 2023 General Elections.”

The governor also assured residents of a peaceful Christmas celebration, in spite of the distractions.

“I urge the people of the state to turn out to collect their Permanent Voter Cards because the card is key to the elections we are looking forward to. If you don’t have your voter card, you will not be able to vote,” he said.

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Barde, said the gunmen were repelled by a reinforced team, who were on patrol.

“Immediately they got to the Control Roundabout, the gunmen threw dynamite into our vehicle and were able to kill two of our men,” Barde said.

He further said that the gunmen also threw petrol bombs and dynamites into the INEC office which razed part of the buildings.

“But because of the firing power from my men, the gunmen were unable to escape with one of their Lexus Jeep. We gave them a hot chase and were able to neutralise three of them,” he said.

He said that three AK-47 rifles, three pump action guns with some of the Improvised Explosive Devices and four of their vehicles were recovered by his men.

“We were also able to arrest two of them with bullet wounds,” the state police boss said.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Silvia Agu, said parts of the Media Unit, Election and Political Party Monitoring and Liaison Office, Accounts Office, vehicles and window glasses were destroyed.

Agu said that the attack would not deter the commission from conducting credible elections in the state.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

No Critical Election Material Destroyed in Imo Attack – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says none of the critical election materials was destroyed in the attack on its state headquarters office in...

10 hours ago

News

INEC Plans Voting Centres for Two Million IDPs

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission is planning to set up voting centres for over two million Internally Displaced Persons...

4 days ago

News

INEC Won’t Fail Nigerians – Commission

Nigeria and eight other African countries are due to meet this week to discuss security issues. This came as the Independent National Electoral Commission...

7 days ago

News

INEC’ll Reproduce Burnt PVCs, Attacks Can’t Stop Elections – Igini

A former Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mike Igini says attacks on the offices of...

November 29, 2022

Copyright ©