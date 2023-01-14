I Could Have Got Third Term If I Wanted, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he’s “audacious enough” to secure a third term if he had wanted it before exiting power in 2007.

For umpteenth time, he insisted that he was not interested in the tenure elongation.

Besides, Obasanjo foreclosed plans to join the campaign train of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, following his recent endorsement of Obi’s ambition.

The former President, said this on Thursday, at a virtual engagement organised by Africa Leadership Group.

The former president however refuted claims that he wanted a third term as President of the country.

Obasanjo said that he would have had it, if he had wanted a third term.

“I never asked for a third term. If I wanted a third term, I would have got it. I am audacious enough to know how to get it,” Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo had in his New Year message to Nigerians, entitled: “My appeal to all Nigerians particularly young Nigerians,” threw his support for Obi.

But he said he would not join Obi’s campaign train because he no longer belongs to any political party.

Obasanjo said: “I am not in campaign train. I’ve used benefit of my experience and I’ve put plainly.

“I do not belong to any political party. I will not join any campaign train. I’ve said what is best for the country”.

Speaking on what to look out for in the next president , Obasanjo said “Nigeria is where we are because of leadership.

“We must decisively look for men and women who have the character, attributes, skill and attitude that we need for leadership, that will deliver in this country.”

On the Nigerian Constitution, Obasanjo called for an amendment, noting that no constitution is perfect.

He said “Some people blame the constitution for everything in Nigeria. Of course, our constitution is not perfect, and there is no constitution that is sacrosanct and it can be amended.”

He said part of what should be included in the amended constitution is devolution of power.

