Obasanjo: Democracy That Fosters Insecurity Must Be Thrown Overboard

Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria former president, declared on Friday that a democratic system that encourages a lack of safety and tranquility must be abandoned.

At the launching of internal roads in Iseyin, Obasanjo—who was welcomed by Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State—described a democracy built on unemployment as a failure.

Obasanjo declared that “democracy that fosters a lack of peace and security must be thrown overboard.”

“Democracy dividends must involve peace, security, stability, prosperity, wealth creation, employment, and the wholesomeness of the society.”

According to the ex-president, democracy is nothing without work.

“Democracy that nurtures poverty is abortion. Democracy that nurtures unemployment is a failure,” he added.

“That’s when democracy would continue to survive and people will feel that yes, democracy is a worthwhile system of government that must be embraced.”

Obasanjo also stated that he was particularly delighted that the governor chose him to be part of the success that he is achieving in Oyo State.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.