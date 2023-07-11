Obasanjo: It’s Unlawful For The National Assembly To Determine Members’ Salaries

On Monday, former president Olusegun Obasanjo bemoaned the fact that the majority of those responsible for putting the Nigerian Constitution into practice are actually harming democracy in the nation.

Obasanjo cites as an illustration of constitutional abuse the practice of National Assembly members setting their own salary, blatantly usurping the authority of the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission.

The former president gave a public lecture on Monday in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, as part of celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), a renowned lawyer and the founder of Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti.

The lecture, titled, ‘The future of constitutional democracy in Nigeria: Imperative of a new constitutional order,’ was delivered by Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah.

Obasanjo, in his remarks, said democracy was a preferred government but players needed to respect the laws to make it work for all.

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission is supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly, but they (lawmakers) set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries,” Obasanjo remarked.

While urging political leaders to put the interest of citizens ahead in all decisions, the ex-President pointed out that: “Democracy doesn’t mean anything to a man who is hungry, whose life is in danger or whose property is being destroyed.”

A joyful Babalola, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, friends and family members,who graced the occasion, reiterated that the 1999 Constitution could not produce good governance in the country, because of its flaws, which, he said, could only be remedied by coming up with a new constitution for the country.

The jurist made a case for better pay packages for judges, saying judges’ poor pay is a reason SANs don’t find going to the bench attractive.

