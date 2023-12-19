No Plans To Increase 2024 Budget Proposal – Senate Leader

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, has announced that there are no plans to increase the 2024 Appropriation Bill when it is eventually passed to the executive.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday, he affirmed that the National Assembly (NASS) might make further reductions to the budget based on its evaluations if it becomes necessary but quickly added that NASS hopes to return the budget without any addition to the figures.

The Senate leader further noted that even though there are not enough funds for all sectors, the parliament will work towards aligning with the priorities of President Bola Tinubu, which includes diversifying the economy and improving the lives of Nigerians.

He again underscored that the 2024 budget proposal, which the lawmakers hope to pass before the year-end, will address the concerns of the citizens.

The Minister Of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, had last week said the Federal Government might return to the National Assembly for an appropriation of extra revenue for the 2024 budget if the country records a solid revenue performance next year.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.