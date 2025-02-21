Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

I’m Now Looking For Money, No More Trouble – Portable

Published

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has pledged to turn a new leaf following his release on bail.

The Zazu crooner was granted a N2 million bail by an Ogun State Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, on Thursday after pleading not guilty to a five-count charge, including conspiracy, assault, possession of weapons, and disorderly conduct.

Portable had been arraigned by the Ogun State police command for allegedly assaulting three officials of the Ogun Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

In a video shared on social media after his bail, the singer expressed gratitude and declared his intention to focus on financial success rather than trouble.

“My fans, thank God for everything. If you have God, you have everything,” he said. “I need money. I am not looking for trouble anymore. I’m now focused on making money. I have N2 million bail debt. I need more money. I am looking for money.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Police Dismiss Portable’s “Madman” Claims, Insist Singer Remains Wanted

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed claims by controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, that he is undergoing psychiatric treatment. The...

2 days ago

News

Police Declare Portable Wanted Over Violent Attack On Ogun State Officials

The Ogun State Police Command has on Monday night declared music artiste, Habeeb Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, wanted over alleged violent attacks on...

4 days ago

Entertainment

Ogun Police Arrest Portable For Assault

Sensational singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command following the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum...

March 31, 2023

Entertainment

IGP Orders Probe Of Portable Over One Million Boys Rant

The Inspector-General Of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the probe of music star, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, over his alleged ties to...

July 18, 2022

Copyright ©