Police Declare Portable Wanted Over Violent Attack On Ogun State Officials

The Ogun State Police Command has on Monday night declared music artiste, Habeeb Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, wanted over alleged violent attacks on officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

According to the Ogun Police “Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed Ogun officials sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command.”

It was reported that officials of the Ogun state government were attacked at Odogwu Bar while conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, when they encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father.

The Singer has made several videos on social media apologizing to the state government over the violent act which the police claimed

However, in a statement on its social media handle, X, The Ogun Police Command declared Portable wanted citing a court order.

“The Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted. Members of the public are strongly advised to assist the Police by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest. Anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences,” the statement reads in part.

