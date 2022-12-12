Important Message From JAMB for All UTME Candidates

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates can now generate profile codes themselves and save such for use when registration commences, PM News reports.

The board disclosed this in its Weekly Bulletin issued on Monday in Abuja.

According to JAMB, the development is part of measures to ensure a seamless 2023 UTME registration through the elimination of bottlenecks.

The board also said that the move was part of the build-up to the commencement of the exercise, billed to start in the next couple of weeks.

It said: “Candidates are advised to get their National Identification Number (NIN), as it is a prerequisite for UTME and Direct Entry (DE) registrations.

“Candidates are required to use a unique mobile phone number for the process and such number can only be used by one candidate.

“To generate their profile codes, candidates are expected to send: NIN (one space) and then their NIN number (11 digits number) by text (SMS) to either 55019 or 66019 from their personal GSM number.

“A profile code of 10 characters will be received by the candidate on the same telephone number.’’

JAMB also advised candidates to note that the phone number used to send the text message to either of the two quick codes is automatically tied to their respective names.

This, it added, would also be used by the board in all communications relating to application, examination, and admission.

The board also urged prospective candidates to heed its strict warning against the use and application of henna, also called “Lalle’’.

According to JAMB, this is to avoid experiencing biometric verification challenges, as it has been established that the application of henna on the fingers obstructs the process of biometric verification.

“Also, in an attempt by candidates to clean their fancy henna designs, they use chemicals that damage the whorls on their fingers, hence making biometric verification and authentication difficult, if not impossible,’’ it said.

JAMB further stated that its “no biometrics, no examination” policy remained effective while urging candidates to desist from any act that could jeopardize their chances of taking the UTME.