INEC Asks Court to Allow It Reconfigure BVAS For March 11 Elections

Published

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is asking the Presidential Election Petition Court to vary the orders which was earlier granted the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi to inspect materials used for last presidential election.

In a motion on notice filed on March 4, the electoral body is praying the court to vary the order which restrained it from tampering with materials used for the election.

The commission said it needed to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the next round of elections.

The Court of Appeal Abuja had on February 3 granted the request of Obi and Atiku to have access to all the sensitive materials INEC deployed for the conduct of the presidential election held on February 25.

The applicants urged the court to compel INEC to allow them to obtain documents in its custody that were used for the presidential election.

They maintained that the requested documents would aid their petition against the outcome of the presidential contest that was declared in favour of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Also recall that INEC had declared Tinubu the winner of the presidential poll, ahead of 17 other candidates that contested the election.

According to INEC, Tinubu scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes and Obi, who came third with a total of 6,101,533 votes.

