INEC Denies CUPP’s Claims on BVAS Suspension

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) claims that it planned to suspend the usage of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the conduct of the 2023 elections, Daily Trust reports.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted INEC recognizes and respects the right of citizens, either as individuals and groups, to demand explanation from public agencies, including INEC, and to hold them accountable.

“However, it is always important that caution is exercised so that such interventions do not unwittingly sow doubts in the public mind, thereby diminishing public confidence and trust in the electoral process,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to await the commission’s display of the register for claims and objections to raise any concerns that they may have about the registration, assuring that the ABIS is robust and will detect practically all the ineligible records for removal.

