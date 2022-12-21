JAMB Announces Registration Date For 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will commence registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Saturday, January 14 to Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by board’s Head of Media and Information, Mister Fabian Benjamin

He said the examination body rolled out some major dates for its activities in 2023 at the end of its management meeting held in Abuja.

JAMB’s spokesman, however, said this does not include registration for Direct Entry (DE) application documents as the Direct Entry registration would commence from Monday, 20th February to Thursday, 20th April 2023.

The board also fixed Thursday, 16th march 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock UTME.

According to the statement, candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for the Computer-Based Test centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.

The board, after considering its other commitments, fixed Saturday, 29th April 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME which is expected to end on Monday, 12th May 2023.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.