News

JAMB Announces Registration Date For 2023 UTME

Published

PIC. 2. CANDIDATES WRITING UNIFIED TERTIARY MATRICULATION EXAMINATION (UTME) IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (10/3/15). 1256/10/3/2015/HF/BJO/CH/AIN/NAN

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will commence registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Saturday, January 14 to Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by board’s Head of Media and Information, Mister Fabian Benjamin

He said the examination body rolled out some major dates for its activities in 2023 at the end of its management meeting held in Abuja.

JAMB’s spokesman, however, said this does not include registration for Direct Entry (DE) application documents as the Direct Entry registration would commence from Monday, 20th February to Thursday, 20th April 2023.

The board also fixed Thursday, 16th march 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock UTME.

According to the statement, candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for the Computer-Based Test centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.

The board, after considering its other commitments, fixed Saturday, 29th April 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME which is expected to end on Monday, 12th May 2023.

Related

News

Important Message From JAMB for All UTME Candidates

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates can now generate profile codes themselves and save such for use when...

December 12, 2022

News

125 Candidates With High Scores Denied Admissions – JAMB

A total of 125 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry examinations candidates who scored 300 and above in 2021 did not gain admission...

August 28, 2022

News

ICPC May Probe JAMB Over Alleged N11 Billion Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), may beam its searchlight on the alleged consistent corruption being perpetuated by the Joint...

August 2, 2022

News

JAMB Arrests Candidate Over Malpractice, Hands Him to Police

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has handed a 19 year – old candidate in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Chinedu Ifesinachi John...

September 3, 2021

