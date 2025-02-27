Connect with us

Police Withdraw Escorts Assigned To Lagos Speaker, Meranda – Aide

Published

In a surprising development, all police escorts assigned to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, as well as those securing the Assembly complex, have been withdrawn with immediate effect, leaving both the Speaker and the legislative building vulnerable.

Confirming the situation, the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Information, Mr. Victor Ganzallo, expressed deep concern over the abrupt withdrawal of security personnel.

“As we speak, all security has been withdrawn from the Speaker, and she is now on her own,” Ganzallo stated.

He warned that the Speaker is now “vulnerable and open to attack,” emphasizing the urgent need for a resolution to the security lapse.

The reason for the withdrawal remains unclear, and there has been no official statement from the Lagos State Police Command or the state government regarding the development.

This situation raises concerns about the safety of government officials and the security of the Lagos Assembly premises.

