Just In: We Didn’t Authorize Arrest Of Women Without Pants, Bras – Anambra Govt

Published

The Anambra State Government has dismissed rumors claiming that it authorized the arrest of women not wearing bras and pants.

In a public notice, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, debunked the trending announcement made by a town crier in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, stating that the information was neither issued by the state government nor affiliated with the Agunechemba Security outfit.

Opara clarified that the state government has no interest in such trivial matters, as they lack any legal basis. He emphasized that the government’s focus remains on addressing criminal activities and maintaining law and order, not policing citizens’ choices of undergarments.

While promoting decent dressing in communities, Opara urged citizens to ignore the announcement and continue supporting security agencies by providing credible information to combat crime in their areas.

____

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.


