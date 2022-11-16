Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ohanaeze Carpets Soludo Over Anti-Peter Obi Comment

Published

The apex socio-cultural organisation in Igbo land, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has lashed out at Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, over his comment on a former Governor of the state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.

This was as the Igbo group said it had dragged Soludo to two deities in Igbo land, for discrediting the legacies of Peter Obi.

The group said this in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Tuesday.

Soludo, had in a lengthy letter, maintained that Obi was not ready for the presidential race, declaring he was merely catching a cruise.

But in the statement, Ohanaeze said, “Ndigbo have dragged Governor Soludo to the two famous divinities and deities (Chokoleze in Mbaise and Ubiniukpabi in Arochuku) for his unreasonable public behaviour.

“Governor Soludo’s actions are ridiculous, unreasonable and premature; there was no locus for the Governor’s outburst and the sanctions against Soludo to face Igbo deities will serve as a deterrent to South-East politicians who have been hired by enemies of Ndigbo and Nigerians to derail the Obi’s presidency in 2023.

“Governor Soludo exposed and indicted himself of treachery when he discredited APGA and Labour Party’s presidential candidates as not viable alternatives to win the 2023 elections.

“How can a state governor of two presidential candidates (APGA and LP) make such a public declaration?

“He has confirmed that he is the number one enemy of the new Nigeria and was hired by an unpopular presidential candidate who is looking for Igbo politicians to pull down Obi’s popularity ahead of the 2023 elections.

“We advise Soludo to concentrate on the current crisis in Anambra State and APGA and stop casting innuendo and aspersions on the person of Mr. Peter Obi. The LP presidential candidate is not in the same political party with him and is not fighting the Anambra State Government.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Obidients Threat to PDP Not APGA – Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Professor Peter Umeadi, Punch reports....

2 days ago

News

2023: Northern Elders Forum Knocks Ohanaeze’s Comments

A Northern socio-political organisation under the aegis of Northern Elders Forum has described as “both irresponsible and damaging to its own interests”, the language...

September 29, 2022

News

Erosion: Soludo Cries to FG, Says 40% of Anambra’s Landmass Under Threat

Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo has called on the Federal Government and other development partners to come to the rescue of his state, lamenting...

September 22, 2022

News

Unknown Gunmen Are Igbo, No Criminal From Other Region Invading Anambra – Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has identified the unknown gunmen unleashing terror on the state as Igbo people, saying that the perpetrators...

September 19, 2022

Copyright ©