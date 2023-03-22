Attacks on Igbo in Lagos: Enough is Enough –Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned what it described as unprecedented attacks, intimidation and threats unleashed on Igbo in Lagos and Rivers states before, during and after the just-concluded presidential, National Assembly, governorship and states Houses of Assembly elections.

Its Vice President, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, in a statement, yesterday, said the Igbo have been pushed to the wall without any provocation and that enough was enough.

He said Igbo would take necessary measures to protect themselves from targeted attacks, harassment, abuses and threats.

Okeke-Ogene said similar scenario that culminated in the Nigerian civil war was playing out again in Lagos and Rivers state without the federal and state governments wading into the matter.

He said in Lagos State the Igbo were not allowed to exercise their franchise during the polls, while their sources of livelihood were destroyed resulting to colossal losses running into hundreds of billions of naira even when no Igbo man contested election in the state.

He said politicians of Yoruba extraction who contested and won elections in various parts of the country were embraced with joy and jubilation by people of the area.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo leader noted that Igbo have been in the forefront of development of Lagos State and constitute the highest population of tax payers that drive the economy of the state while many of them are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okeke-Ogene reminded the masterminds of these attacks and intimidation that nobody has a monopoly of violence and noted that the Igbo in Northern parts of Nigeria lived peacefully with their hosts throughout the elections and participated actively in the election processes without apprehension.

He urged Igbo to remain calm as leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo is reaching out to the federal government, Lagos State government and Igbo elites on proactive measures to stop the situation from getting out of hand.

