Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ohanaeze Condemns ‘Political Rascals’, Says No War Between Igbo, Yoruba In Lagos

Published

The Chairman, Council of Elders, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has condemned individuals described as political rascals for the ethnically charged rhetoric against the Igbo in Lagos State.

In the midst of the elections, particularly last Saturday’s governorship election, incendiary dialogue led to targeted attacks on voters of southeastern extraction.

“I want to tell those in Lagos to realise that there is no war between us and Yorubas. They are just political rascals, and we’re going to handle them,” Iwuanyanwu said Saturday at a ceremony in Anambra State to commemorate Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s one year in office.

“The elders have directed the secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, [Okey] Emuchay, to set up a commission of inquiry to find out things destroyed; people are going to pay.”

The Igbo elder stated that he convened a meeting of the Ohanaeze Council of Elders worldwide, who X-rayed the events in Lagos during the meeting held on Wednesday.

“I want to tell you that people who attended from our branches in America, Canada, Europe, London and Nigeria have resolved and I want those from Lagos to go home and tell those in Lagos,” he said.

“We have resolved that never again can we allow anybody to take the life of any innocent person. All of us are going to fight the person. Never again!”

The Ohanaeze leader asserted that southeastern natives were fellow Nigerians who had “so much” investments in the country. Reacting to the rhetoric ordering Igbo sojourners to leave other regions, he said, “We are not going anywhere.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Attacks on Igbo in Lagos: Enough is Enough –Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned what it described as unprecedented attacks, intimidation and threats unleashed on Igbo in Lagos and Rivers states before, during and...

4 days ago

News

6 Die In Lagos Train Accident, Sanwo-Olu Declares 3 Days Of Mourning

No fewer than six persons yesterday died when a Lagos State government staff bus collided with an oncoming train at the PWD rail crossing...

March 10, 2023

News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Obi’s Votes Overtake Tinubu’s In Lagos

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi is leading by votes in the results of the Presidential election held in Lagos...

February 27, 2023

News

Sanwo-Olu Signs 2023 Appropriation Bill For Lagos State

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday signed the state’s 2023 Appropriation Bill into law. The signing was held at the Conference Room of...

January 27, 2023

Copyright ©