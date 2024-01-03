Soldier, 3 Others Arrested In Lagos For Violating Traffic Laws

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday arrested a soldier and three others for allegedly violating the state traffic laws.

The soldier who identified himself as a lance corporal and the three others were riding commercial motorcycles also known as okada along the Mile 2- Badagry expressway when the governor accosted them.

The suspects who were riding their bikes against traffic were arrested around Ojo cantonment end of the road.

Meanwhile, other riders fled, abandoning their motorcycles in the process when they sighted the governor’s convoy.

Angered by the action of the riders, the governor said he would ensure that the soldier and the three others were detained for violating the state traffic laws.

However, the soldier was not in uniform when he was arrested by the governor.

In a video seen, the governor was heard ordering the officers to put one of the motorcyclists who claimed to be a soldier into the vehicle, stating that he was going to lock him up.

He said, “Put him there; let your father come and rescue you. You’re telling me you are a soldier; that is the reason I’m going to lock you up.”

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has not reacted to the news of the arrest.

In May 2022, the state governor banned the operation of commercial motorcycles also known as okada on highways in six local government areas and local government development areas. The governor announced that the ban was indefinite and total.

