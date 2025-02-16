Kaduna: Gov Uba Sani Receives PDP, LP Defectors

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has assured the 50 decampees to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kaduna State, that they would enjoy the same rights and privileges as every other party member.

The Governor who addressed party supporters at Murtala Square Kaduna during a mega rally on Saturday, said that there is no difference between a party member that joins today and the ones that have been in APC ten years ago.

‘’Someone who joins APC today and the one who has been a foundation member 10 years ago, they are of the same status. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges,” he said.

Governor Uba Sani told the decampees to notify their supporters of the readiness of APC to accept them into the party as their doors are still open to accept more defectors.

According to him, the popularity and acceptability of APC is because of its just leadership at both the state and federal levels, adding that the party has come to stay in Kaduna State, the entire north and Nigeria as a whole.

‘’In 2027 election, the electorate will vote for APC in all the elections, from top to bottom. At the top, our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be elected. At the state level, the party will be voted for at the gubernatorial, National and State Assembly elections, by the Grace of God,’’ he said.

The Governor promised that projects would be executed in all the nooks and crannies of Kaduna State, irrespective of party affiliations and ethno-religious considerations.

‘’Politics is different from governance. We will be fair to all, whether or not they voted for us, because that is the oath of office that we swore to uphold as leaders,’’ he said.

Governor Uba Sani who argued that leaders are not infallible and they are bound to make mistakes like anyone, pleaded with the led to always point out their mistakes with a view to correcting them.

The Governor reminded the crowd that leaders would be held accountable in the hereafter regarding how they led the people whom God had entrusted on them.

Prominent amongst those who decamped to APC are, former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Muktar Ramalan Yero, Senator Shehu Sani, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, the gubernatorial candidate of NNPP in the last election and Alhaji Sani Shaaban, a former gubernatorial candidate.

Others are Senator Danjuma Laah who represented Zone three at the upper legislative chamber on the platform of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha, former National Organising Secretary of PDP and Ambassador Sule Buba, former Nigeria’s envoy to South Korea.

