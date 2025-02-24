Connect with us

Katsina Varsity Fed Closed Over Students’ Protest

Published

PIC. 19. STUDENTS OF LAGOS STATE UNIVERSITY, OJO, PROTESTING AGAINST CONTINUOUS CLOSURE OF THEIR SCHOOL IN LAGOS ON THURSDAY (30/4/15). 2301/30/4/15/MA/BJO/NAN

The management of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has announced a one-week mid-semester break starting from Feb. 24.

The closure of the school followed a protest embarked on by the students on Sunday after they alleged that the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) had shot to death one of their colleagues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students’ protest continued Monday morning.

Reports indicated that the JTF members on Sunday shot the student, alleging that he was an informant.

The FUDMA Vice Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Bichi, announced the decision of the Senate to close the school in a statement issued in Katsina on Monday.

Bichi further advised the students to leave campus before 6.00 p.m. on Feb. 24.

“The management wishes the students a happy and peaceful mid-semester break,” he said.

(NAN)

____

