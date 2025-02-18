NAF Air Strike Kills Bandits, Foils Attack On PMF Base In Katsina

Following bandits attack on a Police Mobile Force base in Zaka village, Katsina State and the killing of two Mobile police officers as well as four community vigilantes on Saturday, the Nigerian Air Force attack aircraft was scrambled to neutralize the terrorists/bandits.

After neutralising several of the bandits, some members of the community are alleging that civilian casualties were also killed in the offensive.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa on the development, said: “The Air Component of Operation Fasan Yamma (AC OFY), on February 15, 2025, conducted a successful airstrike at Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“The airstrike resulted in the neutralization of several bandits and helped to repel the onslaught against Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

“The operation was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a PMF location in the community, where bandits had already killed two PMF personnel and four vigilantes.

“In a swift and decisive response, NAF air assets were deployed for an air interdiction mission. Upon arrival, the targets were identified and engaged. However, the reports alleging civilian casualties following the air strikes are deeply troubling.

“The NAF takes these concerns seriously and remains fully committed to uncovering the truth.

“The NAF ethos guarantees that our operations are always geared towards ensuring the well-being of our nation and citizens.

“In response to these allegations, therefore, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has promptly ordered a thorough investigation to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action is taken based on the findings.”

“We urge the public to remain calm as the investigation unfolds, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of innocent lives.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.