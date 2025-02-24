Lagos Assembly: Meranda May Step Down As Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Princess Mojisola Meranda, may step down, paving the way for either Mr. David Setonji or Mr. Wale Rauf to assume the position.

This development follows intervention efforts by prominent political figures, including former APC National Chairman and ex-Osun State Governor Chief Bisi Akande, former Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and Chief Pius Akinyelure, Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Meranda made history as the first female Speaker of the House on January 13 after the removal of Mudashiru Obasa, who faced allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and high-handedness. However, Obasa has since challenged his removal in court, arguing that due process was not followed.

Sources reveal that key political figures held an initial meeting with principal officers and House members over the weekend, with another meeting expected soon.

It is speculated that Meranda may be asked to return to her former position as Deputy Speaker, while one of the two lawmakers from Lagos West—David Setonji (Badagry 2) or Wale Rauf (Amuwo Odofin 2)—could become the next Speaker.

David Setonji is currently the Chief Whip of the House and has served as a lawmaker since 2015.

Wale Rauf has been in the House since 2019.

This arrangement is reportedly influenced by regional representation in state leadership. Presently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker Mojisola Meranda are both from Lagos Central, leaving Lagos West without a top leadership position. Given that Obasa hails from Lagos West, stakeholders have recommended that the next Speaker be chosen from the district.

Despite these developments, 36 out of 40 lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in Meranda on Monday, February 17, affirming their support for her continued leadership. However, the House adjourned sitting indefinitely, leaving room for further negotiations.

